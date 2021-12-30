'We understand' | Despite 5-hour wait, those in need of COVID test thankful for new Minute Maid Park site

The line snaked around the parking lot at the ballpark as thousands waited to get testing for COVID-19 on Thursday.

HOUSTON — Those who went to Houston's new mega site COVID-19 testing center at Minute Maid Park experienced some mega wait times on Thursday, the first day the site was open for appointments. Some people waited for five hours to get their test done.

Testing was supposed to end at 4 p.m. but they didn't get done with everyone in line until after 8 p.m.

According to the Houston Health Department, which is working with Davaco to operate the site, said: "significant demand resulted in Davaco ... scheduling more than 2,600 appointments." That's six times more appointments than the HHD initially said would be available.

Lines wrapped around the parking lot at the ballpark.

Many people who waited through the line said they understood why it took so long -- because the demand for testing is through the roof right now.

“Agonizing, very agonizing. But, it was worth the wait,” one person said. "If they could get more help that would be great but we understand."

The health department says that if people want to reschedule an appointment, they can do so at mycovidappointment.com or by calling 833-213-0643. They said about 800 tests are scheduled for Friday and 650 after that.

Davaco said that regardless of wait times, they were going to stay until the last car was served.