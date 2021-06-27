48 Houston Methodist patients infected with COVID Delta variant since March

"It does seem it’s causing more hospitalizations. It’s definitely infecting the non-vaccinated population,” said a doctor at Houston Methodist.

HOUSTON — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have plummeted, but health officials say the highly contagious Delta variant could reverse that trend.

Experts said the variant poses the biggest threat in southern states, like Texas, where vaccination rates are lowest.

Dr. Randall Olsen works in the genome sequencing lab at Houston Methodist, where every positive COVID-19 test in the health system is analyzed.

“We’re now at – in the Houston Methodist system – 48 patients infected with the Delta variant,” Olsen said.

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services confirmed five cases of the Delta variant last week. Three were residents who had only received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, one was not vaccinated at all, and the last person’s vaccination status was unknown.

Olsen said the number of cases is still relatively low, but the upward trajectory is cause for concern.

“It’s hard to make really strong inferences, but it does seem it’s causing more hospitalizations. It’s definitely infecting the non-vaccinated population,” he said.