Houston Methodist reports more than half of the PCR COVID tests they do are positive

Doctors there also say omicron makes up more than 90 percent of COVID cases.

HOUSTON — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Houston.

Houston Methodist analyzes every single positive test they get. As of this week, more than 50 percent of PCR tests were positive for COVID-19. And more than 90 percent cases are the omicron variant.

“I think it’s clear to all of us that omicron is much more contagious than Delta,” said Dr. Wesley Long with Houston Methodist. “It’s currently spreading in the community at a pretty high level. This is a time to essentially hunker down.”

The City of Houston also tests the wastewater to monitor COVID levels. Omicron has now been detected at 35 out of 39 water treatment plants.

