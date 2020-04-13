KATY, Texas — Some of the sickest coronavirus patients are being treated at a special facility in Katy.

A highly infectious disease unit has been created by Houston Methodist at its continuing care hospital.

"This was actually established a few years back when the Ebola crisis started, in anticipation of any cases coming here," said Dr. Mir Alikhan, a pulmonary and critical care physician at Houston Methodist.

He has been treating coronavirus patients.

Houston Methodist doctors and nurses have volunteered to work at this facility to fight coronavirus on the front lines.

"We've got people from the medical center, from Sugar Land, from Willowbrook, from The Woodlands, from all over, who are coming together for the common cause, for the common good of the community," Dr. Alikhan said.

Medical staff members do what they can to protect themselves as they treat the patients who are in negative pressure rooms, meaning the air in the rooms goes through a filter before being released outside.

Dr. Alikhan said the fight is far from over.

"Most epidemiologists in the Houston and Texas areas are anticipating there will be a rise in cases in the next one to two weeks, so we're trying to be as prepared as possible and make sure we have everything ready to go," he said.

The highly infectious disease unit started taking in coronavirus cases on March 23. Since then, there has been a steady stream of patients.

The unit started out with 20 beds. Now 42 are available as doctors and nurses continue the work of saving lives.

