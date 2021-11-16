'I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing' | Doctor resigns from Houston Methodist in wake of anti-vaccine mandate, pro-Ivermectin tweets

Dr. Mary Bowden resigned from Houston Methodist after the hospital claimed she was spreading misinformation about COVID-19 on social media.

HOUSTON — A Houston doctor has parted ways with Houston Methodist before ever admitting a patient.

Dr. Mary Bowden resigned from Houston Methodist after the hospital claimed she was spreading misinformation about COVID-19 on social media. The hospital claimed Bowden spread “dangerous misinformation (about COVID-19 on social media) which is not based in science.”

Bowden, an ear, nose and throat doctor, is now defending herself.

The tweets

Bowden said she was suspended last week after the hospital learned she planned to only treat unvaccinated patients at her private practice. She said it's a policy change she isn't enforcing and said it was to prove a point that unvaccinated patients shouldn't be treated differently.

"I never closed my doors. I was open seven days a week during the pandemic. I’ve tested over 80,000 people for COVID. I’ve treated over 2,000 people for COVID. I’ve tried to stay ahead of COVID. I have tried to be proactive in treating my patients. I’m not dangerous. I’m not doing anything dangerous. For them to paint me that way is ridiculous," Bowden said. "I will continue to see any and all COVID patients. I would never turn away someone with a life-threatening illness. But for the routine ENT stuff, I was going to prioritize the unvaccinated."

Given the current climate and the writing on the wall, I am shifting my practice focus to treating the unvaccinated. — Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MdBreathe) November 8, 2021

Bowden tweeted in opposition to vaccine mandates and in favor of treating some COVID-19 patients with Ivermectin, which is a drug federal health officials said has not been proven safe and effective in treating the virus.

Vaccine mandates are wrong. pic.twitter.com/sgTrOMW03J — Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MdBreathe) November 8, 2021

"If someone has an illness, they have an illness. What difference does it make if they have been vaccinated? You’re going to treat them. It’s like saying you’re a smoker, we’ll put you in the back of the line for treating your lung cancer. That’s not the way it goes in medicine," Bowden said.

Ivermectin works pic.twitter.com/3Ei0eIwl13 — Mary Talley Bowden MD (@MdBreathe) November 14, 2021

Treating patients

Bowden said she will continue to treat patients the way she believes is right. She said she's helping people and treatment plans differ between each patient.