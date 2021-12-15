Houston Methodist urging caution as COVID cases increase this holiday season

Dr. Marc Boom says it’s too early to panic, but the warning signs of another potential wave are starting to show.

HOUSTON — Doctors at Houston Methodist are urging everyone to be cautious this holiday season and take precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Hospital officials reported that they have seen positive COVID tests triple in the past two days. They also said the hospital saw a huge overnight spike with 22 new patients from their relatively low number of 114 hospitalized at the end of the day Tuesday.

Dr. Marc Boom said it’s too early to panic, but the warning signs of another wave coming are now here. He added that their next batch of gene sequencing will be out soon, and they already have more than 30 cases of the omicron variant.

Dr. Boom said it's not time to panic, but this isn’t over.

One bright spot – he said the percentage of positive tests that result in hospital admissions appears to be significantly lower than previous surges, but it’s still early.