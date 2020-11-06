Houston Methodist: 81% of COVID-19 patients treated with convalescent plasma therapy have been discharged

HOUSTON — In March, Houston Methodist became the first hospital in the country to enroll COVID-19 patients in a study to see if convalescent plasma therapy works. Doctors say coronavirus survivors’ blood contains antibodies, which may be able to help those who are critically ill.
The hospital recently released the first peer-reviewed publication on U.S. trial results. It found 76% of patients transfused with convalescent plasma showed improvement.
Twenty-five critically ill patients were enrolled in the trial. Of those patients, 19 improved, and 11 patients were discharged from the hospital.
None reported adverse side effects, so the study concluded convalescent plasma is safe.
The results so far are promising, but researchers say there is more to learn.
Methodist is now considering another trial to see how the timing and number of transfusions impacts a person’s recovery.
As of Thursday, the hospital had treated 152 critically ill coronavirus patients with convalescent plasma therapy.
Of those, 81% have been discharged from Houston Methodist.
