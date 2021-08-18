Houston Methodist administering 700-plus COVID-19 monoclonal antibody infusions per week as cases surge

Governor Greg Abbott’s office shared he received a Regeneron monoclonal antibody infusion after testing positive for the virus this week.

HOUSTON — As COVID-19 cases have climbed, so has the number of people needing monoclonal antibody infusions.

Governor Greg Abbott’s office shared he received the therapy after testing positive for the virus this week.

The treatment is authorized for anyone 12 years old and up who tests positive for COVID-19 and is at a high risk of severe illness.

“We’re treating almost 700 people a week, over that, in fact,” said Dr. Howard Huang, an expert in monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 and medical director of the Lung Transplant Program at Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Huang says monoclonal antibodies work as an early intervention. Clinical trials found the IV infusion reduced hospitalizations and death by 70 percent. Houston Methodist has partnered with Next Level Urgent Care to make the therapy more accessible.

“These are Band-Aids in terms of what we’re doing with these therapies. We’re treating several hundred around the city while thousands are becoming infected,” Dr. Huang said.