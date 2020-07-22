Mayor Turner: 2 HPD civilian employees, 2 more City of Houston employees have died from COVID-19

The two employees with the Houston Police Department were both women, ages 38 and 46.

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said there's a glimmer of hope in the battle against COVID-19 but we have a long way to go.

Here's a look at the updates from ther mayor's news conference Wednesday afternoon.

8 new deaths bringing total to 346; all 8 were Black or Hispanic

The mayor announced two civilian employees with HPD -- both women ages 38 and 46 -- and two more City of Houston employees have died from the coronavirus.

There are 773 new cases in Houston for a total of 38,516

Turner said the positivity rate in Houston is around 15 percent. It had been hovering close to 25 percent.

"The virus is still actively spreading throughout the community, we have not reached the peak," Houston Health Authority Dr. David Persse said. He said there are still dozens of patients in ICU who are extremely ill.

Persse said there are four things that would drive down our numbers:

Shut down the economy A vaccine Herd immunity wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands

Since we're nowhere near the first three, that leaves the fourth option, Dr. Persse said.