HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, the Astros Foundation and other local groups have joined forces for a donation drive to collect personal protection equipment for first responders and municipal employees working in essential functions.

The PPE Donation Drive will take place Wednesday from noon - 3 p.m. at Minute Maid Park.

Project C.U.R.E. and Cheniere Energy are also supporting the event.

They’re asking businesses and individuals to donate items such as N95 masks, surgical masks, face shields, gloves, surgical and isolation gowns, protective coveralls, shoe covers and hand sanitizer containing 70 percent alcohol.

Only unopened packages will be accepted.

Donors are asked to use the left field entrance in the 500 block of Crawford between Texas and Congress streets. If you cannot drop off your donation in person, please visit ProjectCURE.org to donate.

“PPEs help save lives and protect our first responders, municipal employees, and others who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. We must work together to flatten the curve and not overwhelm the health care system," Turner said.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, body aches, headaches and stomach issues. Losing your sense of taste and/or smell can also be an early warning sign.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

