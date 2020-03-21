HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner said Friday three more public COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites in Harris County should open the following week.

However, Turner and health officials said during a Friday afternoon news conference that because the county has a limited number of tests, they will not be available for everyone.

“Although we understand the anxiety and community concern, please know not everyone needs a test,” said Mayor Turner. “We have developed a process to identify people for whom testing is necessary.”

Turner said people pre-identified as being high-risk through an online and phone-based screening process will get priority.

Dr. Umair Shah, Executive Director of Harris County Public Health, said the county is working through that system to make sure it’s ready to roll out on a large scale.

“We do not want people to go to the actual site unless they have been authorized,” said Shah. “This is not walk in, walk through.”

County officials warned that anyone who shows up at a public testing site without first being screened and authorized will not be tested.

Shah says they’ve been learning from private testing sites, along with those in other cities, to make Harris County’s process as smooth as possible.

FEMA approved four total COVID-19 testing sites in Harris County: two inside Houston city limits and two in unincorporated areas.

Only first responders and health care workers showing symptoms were being tested at the city’s first public drive-thru testing site, which opened Friday morning.

George Buenik, director of public safety and homeland security for the city of Houston, said that the federal government provided enough personal protective equipment (PPE) Thursday to staff all four testing sites.

Lack of PPE and testing kits had slowed down the opening of Harris County’s four COVID-19 testing sites.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson-Lee of Houston said Friday she is pushing the federal government for more test kits.

The opening of the Houston-area’s public test sites come at a time when private health care clinics are becoming more strict about who can get a test from them.

A message posted to Next-Level Urgent Care’s website states only high-risk patients can be tested now due to a shortage of lab testing supplies and processing limitations.

Lab processing company Quest Diagnostics told KHOU 11 they hope to be processing 10,000 COVID-19 tests per day nationwide by the end of next week.

Quest would not comment on reports of a testing supply shortage or a processing backlog of samples.