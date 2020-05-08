'Simply do the right thing and wear the mask' | HPD to start tracking mask violations

Houston police will be able to provide a 24-hour picture of how many mask citations are being issued starting on Thursday.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department will begin providing daily statistics on warnings and citations to people who refuse to wear face masks in public.

Police Chief Art Acevedo made the announcement Wednesday after requests had been made for the latest data.

Turner said Monday police will issue $250 fines to anyone who refuses to wear a mask.

Acevedo explained tickets are typically entered into the system by the courts, which can take up to a week. In response, the chief directed his staff to create a code for mask violations that they will start tracking Thursday.

The code will be able to provide a 24-hour picture of how many citations are being issued.

“We are not interested in writing tickets, we don’t want to write tickets, Mayor Turner does want us to write tickets,” Acevedo said Wednesday. “But we are interested in saving lives, we are interested in getting this community, this state, the nation -- and ultimately the free world -- past COVID-19.”

The chief reiterated the need to wear masks in public to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Simply do the right thing and wear the mask,” the chief said. “Police officers, we have so much to deal with, but we know death is final whether it is in a traffic crash, or at the end of a handgun, or at the hands of a deadly virus that does not discriminate, but sadly continues to disproportionately impact the African American and Latino communities.”

The chief also gave an update on the impact of COVID-19 on his department.

He said as of Wednesday:

163 HPD employees are in quarantine (138 classified and 25 civilians)

82 positive COVID-19 cases among classified employees and another 56 pending test results

18 positive COVID-19 cases among civilian employees and another 7 pending test results

He added the department has seen two deaths among their support staff and a total 470 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Acevedo echoed sentiments from the mayor urging residents to get tested for COVID-19.