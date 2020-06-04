HOUSTON — We’ve seen people try all types of different workouts while they’ve been practicing social distancing at their house, but what about Mixed Martial Arts?

A local studio has taken all of their classes online and they’re inviting new members to join in because their goal is to keep everyone active.

“Normally at our facility, we usually have a couple of hundred people here every day,” Michael Nebgen said.

Nebgen, of Meyerland Martial Arts, was left to wonder what’s next a few weeks ago. The only certainty was that his martial arts studio needed to stay open.

“It’s not just something to do where they are going crazy and playing, but a little bit of structure, something that has a message,” Nebgen said. “Why can’t we do it live streaming?”

Mats usually full of students are now empty, but those students are at home watching their instructor online.

“It isn’t perfect and it’s not the same as live training or as if everyone were in the dojo, but it’s still a much better solution than doing nothing,” Nebgen said.

All of this was so different at first.

“It went from a little bit uncomfortable, to wow we better do something, to we have to do something different now,” Nebgen said. “To be honest with you, I’m kind of optimistic, I think this is something we can handle.”

Nebgen’s ability to reach more people now is what keeps him going.

“You know, true education can never be taken away once it is received. And that also goes for physical education, we want to go beyond that. The discipline, the small goal you achieve with the training that you receive in Martial Arts that you may not get by going to the gym. It’s got an edge that I think nothing else has,” he said.

