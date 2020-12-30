Houston leaders urging minorities, group most likely to have COVID-19 complications, to get vaccinated

Several elected, African-American officials got vaccinated Wednesday at UT Health to show other people of color that the vaccine is safe.

HOUSTON — Several Black, elected officials are rolling up their sleeves and getting vaccinated to shows others, especially other people of color, that vaccine is safe.

Texas recently shattered its record for daily coronavirus cases, reporting nearly 27,000 new cases Tuesday, according to state officials. That's roughly a third more than the previous high confirmed last week.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and public health officials are urging all residents to get vaccinated once the vaccine because available to them, but there is a heightened concern for minority residents.

Most experts recognize Black men and women as statistically more likely to experience serious coronavirus complications, and moreover, they're most likely to avoid vaccination out of fear.

"Reluctance is very, very real," Turner said. "Almost every, single day when I'm giving out the numbers of the people that are impacted by this virus -- those who are contracting it, those who are dying from it -- in almost all of those reports, they're people of color."

That reluctance, according to officials, is the compounded result of African-Americans facing centuries of discrimination and mistreatment in healthcare, such as the unethical Tuskegee experiments and high mortality rates among Black women in labor.

It's another obstacle for health officials who are trying to help people across different socioeconomic — and sometimes political — backgrounds in an era where vaccinations has become increasingly controversial.