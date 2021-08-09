'We're doing the best we can with what we have' | School bus drivers working to overcome 'severe' shortages

HISD is confirming ridership and deleting unused stops to help manage issue.

HOUSTON — The students who fill the seats on their Houston ISD school buses help keep veteran drivers Alva Bacon and Cloria Witherspoon, better known as "Ms. Spoon," rolling through what's been a rough patch.

"That’s the best part of the job, those kids, oh my goodness,” Bacon said.

“I’m not just a bus driver, I’m a motivator, I inspire the kids,” Witherspoon said.

Making sure students get to and from school on time has been a challenge as many families know.

Many drivers are required to run multiple routes in addition to their own.

“Just be patient with us.” These veteran @HoustonISD bus drivers tell me it’s been stressful making up for a driver shortage. But it’s an industry-wide issue. @SpringISD’s transportation chief is even behind the wheel these days. More: @KHOU at 4:30 #khou11 #educationstation pic.twitter.com/enGMmO2JeE — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) September 8, 2021

“I’d say the first week we came back, it was horrible," Bacon said. "Horrible.”

"For years they’ve always said HISD was the largest school district," Witherspoon said. "I learned this year.”

HISD is currently working to confirm ridership among eligible students and deleting unused stops to try and manage the issue.

But the bus driver shortage by no means is limited to HISD.

The National Association for Pupil Transportation and others recently reported it’s the number one concern among many districts nationwide.

"Everybody pretty much in our office, and our mechanics, are qualified to drive a bus,” Spring ISD director of transportation Jack Mann said.

Mann is even getting behind the wheel himself these days in order to help out and is looking to fill nearly 50 positions.

He said licensing requirements, trucking industry competition and the pandemic all play a role in the shortage.

"You know, being on a bus with 50 students who potentially might have COVID, that does cause a lot of concerns."

Like the drivers, he urged students and their families to have patience.

"We’re doing the best we can with what we have,” said Bacon.

HISD could not tell us exactly how many bus driver vacancies it has, but Cy-Fair ISD, the area’s second largest district, had 113 as of Wednesday.

It is also using other qualified staff to drive buses.