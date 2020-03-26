HOUSTON — A change of plans from Houston ISD and hundreds of families after the district put its food distribution program on hold.

The food distribution sites were filled with people clustered together, exactly what health officials warn against as everyone works to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

While at the site, people were not keeping a six-foot distance between them and others, and frankly, there was just a ton of people crowded at these locations.

Houston ISD says the way they've been operating these food distribution sites isn't conducive to social distancing, so they are now re-evaluating their process for safely delivering this service to students and families.

More than 30 million kids nationally rely on schools for a healthy meal daily and that was one of the big concerns when schools closed.

The district says they've served thousands of families in the past two weeks, but as COVID-19 precautions intensify, they want to make sure they're not putting people at risk.

In the meantime, they are urging folks to take advantage of other food distribution programs. The city of Houston is operating a curbside meal program at 47 community centers around the city and of course the Houston Food Bank has 250 locations across the Houston area providing assistance.

