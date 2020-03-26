It isn’t easy balancing life as a spouse, parent and employee.

Now, a lot of people are adding home school teacher to their resumes.

“It’s a lot of juggle for sure,” said Veronika Javor.

She's the Houston mom behind “Veronika’s Blushing" lifestyle blog and the @veronabrit Instagram account.

She came up with a list of ideas to keep kids busy—and parents sane.

Most involve items you probably have at home.

“I’ve just been getting so much feedback from my followers that it’s really helpful to see what we’re doing at home, because a lot of us are in the same situation,” said Javor.

She’s gotten creative with red solo cups, chalk, play dough and paint.

“You can paint anything really. We did toilet paper rolls yesterday where we had the kids make little bunnies,” said Javor.

Of course, it isn’t all roses and sunshine when siblings spend all day together for weeks at a time, but Javor has realized staying at home can have its perks, too.

“This has been an opportunity to explore how life is when we’re all together 24/7. Of course, that has its pros and cons, especially without having the structure and our routines, but it has been a joy to be around the kids more,” said Javor.

To see her stay-at-home craft ideas, visit veronikasblushing.com.

RELATED: Free online course teaches kids about money, budgeting and how to start a business

RELATED: Houston now offering free Curbside Meal Program for children, teens

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Some patients also have nausea, headaches and stomach issues.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk for becoming seriously ill. However, U.S. experts are seeing a significant number of younger people being hospitalized, including some in ICU.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, not your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Follow social distancing

Lower your risk

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.

Get complete coverage of the coronavirus by texting 'FACTS' to 713-526-1111.