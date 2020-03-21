HOUSTON — The Houston Humane Society is in need of pet food donations after more than 200 families with pets lined up outside its shelter Thursday in hopes of getting free pet food.

The organization had canceled the free pet food event that day due to inclement weather, however, that didn't stop pet owners from showing up.

Recognizing the need, HHS decided to help despite the event being canceled and volunteers ended up handing out a total of 5,000 pounds in food.

“We want to help as many families in need and as many animals in Houston and surrounding areas. So even if [the event] was canceled, we are committed to helping them," HHS Executive Director Gary Poon said.

The Pet Food Pantry at the Houston Humane Society will be open from March 23 - March 27 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Due to the large demand and limited food, only the first 100 cars will be served.

Pet own must ] bring a completed Pet Pantry enrollment form in order to get food. This will ensure a faster and smoother process, HHS said.

Donations can be made in three ways including monetary donations at www.houstonhumane.org; by donating to the HHS Amazon Wishlist or through bringing pet food donations to one of the eight Exclusive Furniture locations in Houston.

