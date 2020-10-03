HOUSTON — Local hotels are taking steps to ensure guests remain healthy amid concerns about the coronavirus.

One of those hotels is the Intercontinental Hotel in the Medical Center.

“When the news broke out about this virus, and the level of traffic we get, people come from all over the world. We needed to take extra precautions and extra measures,” said Jorge Landa, general manager at the Intercontinental Hotel in the Medical Center.

The Houston Medical Center treats people from all over the world. That is why it’s important hotels in the area take the necessary steps to protect guests and others.

The Intercontinental Hotel said they're making sure all the public areas are cleaned every hour.

“We have a team of dedicated colleagues. From the housekeeping team, they go around and hit the touch points: elevator buttons, counters areas where we know the guests frequent a lot,” Landa said.

They’re also making sure everything in the room is sanitized after every guest leaves, removing all of the towels and bedding.

“We have a checklist and a process we detail every single area. Floors, showers everything all of the areas where the guest come in contact. It’s all sanitized,” Landa said.

The hotel staff have also added hand sanitizing stations, signs in the restrooms to ensure everyone keeps their hands clean.

“Especially in the Medical Center, we want to make sure we have that extra level of attention to details when it comes to cleaning and sanitizing the rooms,” Landa said.

So far, Landa said guests have not stopped coming. They have had to reschedule various local conferences, but they’re still seeing people who are coming to the Medical Center and the Houston Rodeo. They're even seeing people who have cancelled their spring break vacations and are now doing a staycation instead.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter