Here are the Houston-area hospitals that will receive the COVID-19 vaccine first

HOUSTON — The Texas Health Department released more details Friday about which Texas hospitals will receive the first round of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines and how many each gets.
The first shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are set to go out on Dec.14 for healthcare workers.
There will be 224,250 doses shipped to 109 Texas hospitals in 34 counties, according to the Department of State Health Services.
“What we know is vaccines will be shipped to the healthcare systems themselves, to the hospitals, so they can do what they need to do for their healthcare workers,” according to Dr. Umair Shah with Harris County Public Health.
On Friday, the DSHS released the list of which Texas hospitals will receive the first round of vaccines and how many each will get.
Here are the Greater Houston Area hospitals and the number of doses they’ll receive.
Harris County
Houston Methodist Baytown: 1,950
Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital: 975
St. Lukes Hospital at the Vintage: 975
Texas Children’s Hospital Main: 3,900
Texas Children's Hospital West Campus: 975
HCA Houston Healthcare NW Houston: 1,950
UT MD Anderson Cancer Center: 4,875
LBJ Hospital: 1,950
Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center: 5,850
Memorial Hermann Greater Heights: 1,950
Memorial Hermann SE: 1,950
Memorial Hermann Memorial City Center: 2,925
Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital: 975
Ben Taub General Hospital: 1,950
Houston Methodist West Hospital: 975
Houston Methodist Hospital: 5,850
Chi St Lukes Health Houston: 5,850
Houston Methodist Willowbrook: 975
Memorial Hermann Katy: 975
HCA Houston Southeast Pasadena: 975
UTMB/Clear Lake, Webster: 975
Montgomery County
Texas Children's Hospital Woodlands Conroe: 975
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Conroe: 975
Kingwood Medical Center Kingwood: 975
Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Spring: 1,950
Fort Bend County
Houston Methodist Sugar Land:1,950
Galveston County
UTMB: 925