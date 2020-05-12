Here are the Houston-area hospitals that will receive the COVID-19 vaccine first

There will be 224,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine shipped to 109 Texas hospitals in 34 counties, according to the DSHS.

HOUSTON — The Texas Health Department released more details Friday about which Texas hospitals will receive the first round of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines and how many each gets.

The first shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are set to go out on Dec.14 for healthcare workers.

There will be 224,250 doses shipped to 109 Texas hospitals in 34 counties, according to the Department of State Health Services.

“What we know is vaccines will be shipped to the healthcare systems themselves, to the hospitals, so they can do what they need to do for their healthcare workers,” according to Dr. Umair Shah with Harris County Public Health.

On Friday, the DSHS released the list of which Texas hospitals will receive the first round of vaccines and how many each will get.

Here are the Greater Houston Area hospitals and the number of doses they’ll receive.

Harris County

Houston Methodist Baytown: 1,950

Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital: 975

St. Lukes Hospital at the Vintage: 975

Texas Children’s Hospital Main: 3,900

Texas Children's Hospital West Campus: 975

HCA Houston Healthcare NW Houston: 1,950

UT MD Anderson Cancer Center: 4,875

LBJ Hospital: 1,950

Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center: 5,850

Memorial Hermann Greater Heights: 1,950

Memorial Hermann SE: 1,950

Memorial Hermann Memorial City Center: 2,925

Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital: 975

Ben Taub General Hospital: 1,950

Houston Methodist West Hospital: 975

Houston Methodist Hospital: 5,850

Chi St Lukes Health Houston: 5,850

Houston Methodist Willowbrook: 975

Memorial Hermann Katy: 975

HCA Houston Southeast Pasadena: 975

UTMB/Clear Lake, Webster: 975

Montgomery County

Texas Children's Hospital Woodlands Conroe: 975

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Conroe: 975

Kingwood Medical Center Kingwood: 975

Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Spring: 1,950

Fort Bend County

Houston Methodist Sugar Land:1,950

Galveston County