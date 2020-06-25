Houston hospitals send mixed message on bed capacity

Local leaders have warned that hospitals could get overwhelmed if the number of infections keeps climbing.

HOUSTON — Houston hospitals are sending mixed messages on the availability of ICU beds.

On Tuesday, the Texas Medical Center announced that 97 percent of the ICU beds were occupied with 27 percent of the patients being COVID patients.

The normal base occupancy rate at the world's largest medical center is 70 to 80 percent, so that 97 percent sent off quite an alarm to Houston residents and local leaders, but according to Houston Methodist CEO Dr. Mark Boom, the level of alarm is "unwarranted."

During a live Q&A via Zoom Thursday, Boom along with the CEOs of Memorial Hermann Health System, Texas Children's Hospital and St. Luke's Health said their respective hospitals are operating as normal and there is capacity to care for many more patients.

"It is completely normal for us to have ICU capacities that run in the 80s and 90s," Boom said when confirming that Houston Methodist ICU beds are at about 90 percent capacity. "That's how all hospitals operate."

Boom said what's different now is that one out of four ICU patients is a COVID patient, but that has not stopped the hospital systems from properly balancing and administering aid to both COVID and non-COVID patients.

"This is an activity we do day in and day out," Boom said. "We have many levers in our ability to adjust our ICU usage."

Boom said they are plenty of beds at Houston Methodist -- about 2,400 exactly -- that can be used as ICU beds if needed and the hospital system has already begun constructing a plan to turn certain recovery areas into ICUs if there is a surge.

The interview from Boom Thursday was a different tone compared to last Friday when the CEO sent an email to employees saying the Houston Methodist hospital appeared to be "nearing the tipping point."

“Should the number of new cases grow too rapidly, it will eventually challenge our ability to treat both COVID-19 and non-COVID 19 patients," Boom said.

All of the CEOs said their hospital systems are equipped with plenty of PPE and ventilators to treat COVID-19 patients.

They said the majority of hospitalizations they are now seeing are coming from younger people, but most patients don't stay at the hospitals long and the mortality rate is decreasing.

Thursday morning, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order to ensure hospital bed availability for COVID-19 patients as the number of cases increase at an alarming rate.

The governor’s order suspends elective surgeries at hospitals in Harris, Bexar, Dallas and Travis counties.