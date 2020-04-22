Houston, Harris County expected to require residents to wear face covering when in public

The order would last for 30 days, through most of the month of May.

HOUSTON — On Wednesday, Harris County Judge Hidalgo is expected to announce an order requiring residents ages 10 and older to cover their nose and mouth when outside the home.

The order is set to begin Monday, April 27 and will last for 30 days, multiple sources tell KHOU 11 News.

The details are expected to be released later today at a 3 p.m. press conference. Watch live here.

We've learned the county's order requiring face coverings will also apply to the City of Houston, similar to the join "stay-at-home" order, which is still in effect.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Thursday is expected to announce an initiative to help provide masks to those in need.

Officials in both the San Antonio and Dallas County areas have issued similar rules for face coverings in public as the COVID-19/coronavirus panedmic continues.

Right now a "stay home" order remains in effect in both unincorporated Harris County and the City of Houston until April 30.

On Tuesday, Dallas County commissioners voted to extend their "safer-at-home" order in North Texas through May 15.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

