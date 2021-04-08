Houston, Harris County leaders to update COVID trends, threat level today

The current Harris County threat level is at orange.

HOUSTON — Houston and Harris County leaders will talk about the latest COVID trends today, while updating residents on the threat level.

Editor's note: Video above is from news conference Wednesday, 8/4

Just last month, Harris County raised the threat level to Level 2 orange, which is considered ‘significant’ and contact should be minimized. That’s the second highest level, with only Level 1 red ‘severe’ higher. There are certain metrics local leaders look at when determining the threat level. You can see those here and learn what they mean.

At today’s news conference, which is scheduled for 1 p.m., will be Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Persse, Harris County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Sloan and Executive Director of Harris County Public Health, Barbie Robinson.

KHOU 11 will stream the news conference live on our website, app, Facebook and YouTube, as well as Roku and FireTV.

Delta variant spreading across Houston

The announcement of a news conference comes a day after Dr. Persse warned that COVID spread detected in wastewater is higher than at any point during the pandemic and that hospitals are filling up.

He says because of how contagious the Delta variant is, it’s just a matter of time before people who haven’t been vaccinated are affected.

"This virus is so extremely contagious, your chances of getting by, getting through this without having become either vaccinated or infected is essentially zero," he said.

He also mentioned that hospitals are filling up and it’s affecting not only COVID patients, but now heart attack, stroke, injury and other patients are having to wait for help, as well.

The solution, he says – get vaccinated.

"Over 2.5 billion people on this planet have been vaccinated. If there was a problem with the vaccine, we would know it by now," he said.

Super Saturday Vaccination Days

The idea is to make it easier to get students, ages 12 and up, and families vaccinated as school is starting. So every Saturday in August, there will be campuses open for free vaccinations.

The school districts taking part in Super Saturday Vaccination Days by having at least one school participating are the following: Aldine ISD, Alief ISD, Crosby ISD, Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, Galena Park ISD, Houston ISD, Huffman ISD, Katy ISD, Pasadena ISD, and Spring ISD.