Houston gyms prepare to open Monday

Under new rules, gyms can only open at 25 percent capacity. They must space out equipment and provide cleaning products throughout the gym.

HOUSTON — Monday marks a big day for Texas businesses, especially gyms. It’s been two months without treadmills or personal trainers, but on Monday, they can finally open.

With two months of virtual workouts, bedroom burn sessions and even rooftop routines, coronavirus has taken fitness to a whole new level.

But come Monday, you can finally cut those quarantine calories at the gym.

“The gym is just an outlet for them maintain, not only a physical health, but mental health," said Matt Mullins, general manager of Houston Gym.

Houston Gym has been doing lots of deep cleaning lately, ahead of Monday's reopening.

“Really trying to sanitize and thoroughly clean the building from top to bottom," Mullins said.

LifeTime Fitness is also opening their 26 clubs across Texas at 5 a.m. Monday, including 10 in Houston.

“There’s social distancing cues all over the club, really just to help our members stay apart from each other," said Dennis O’Connell, LifeTime regional vice president.

“Every other treadmill has been taped off and shut down, just to make sure that we’re keeping a safe distance," O’Connell said.

For those working out, they must wear gloves while exercising. It’s recommended they wear a mask, and they must disinfect all equipment before and after they use it.

“We encourage them to do that. We are asking them to do that. But of course, our staff will be doing that as well, so really, we have that covered both ways," O’Connell said.

This reopening is just the warm up before the workout. While they can’t fully open, they’re just happy to be back.