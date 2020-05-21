Houston gets an 'F' in social distancing, according to new data

COVID-19 fatigue? New data shows that Harris County isn't making the grade when it comes to social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HOUSTON — Is Houston suffering from social distancing fatigue? Health officials have said over again the best way to slow COVID-19 is by social distancing, but new data show Houstonians are failing at that.

Unacast, a software company based out of Norway, created an interactive scoreboard to grade how states and counties measure up to the social distancing guidelines recommended by health officials.

Using cell phone location data, they were able to track movements and scored on three metrics: how much people are traveling, how much they’re visiting non-essential venues and how much they’re visiting each other. The numbers are calculated every day.

Back in April, Harris County received a “B” score. However, on Wednesday, the county received an "F." The grade came out as COVID-19 continues to spread.

On Wednesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced 146 new cases in Houston. Turner said they’ve noticed fewer people complying with social distancing requests, which is a concern.

As the state continues to open health officials are asking that everyone push through their COVID-19 fatigue and continue to practice recommended guild lines including social distancing and wearing masks in public.