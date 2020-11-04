HOUSTON — The Houston Food Bank has been working around the clock with their partners to serve families since the coronavirus outbreak.

With an unprecedented number of people in need, the food bank admits keeping up with the demand has been rough.

Brian Greene, president of the Houston Food Bank, said by the time this is over they will have helped more people than after Harvey.

“Almost all the sites that are doing distributions are seeing incredibly long lines,” he said. “It’s common for sites to run out. We’re just trying to keep up with the level of demand.”

Greene said distribution numbers are at or above what they were giving away after Harvey when the hurricane directly impacted 15 percent of households.

“When you look at the households between the pandemic itself and just the businesses that shut down, that’s actually more than 15 percent of the households most likely,” Greene said.

He predicts the food bank will distribute about 750,000 pounds of food on Thursday.

On a normal day, that number would hover around 460,000 pounds.

“Put that in truckloads, that’s a difference of about 12 tractor trailer loads to now more like 22 tractor trailer loads," he said.

In addition, Greene said because of the strain on resources, they are much harder to come by.

“After Harvey or Ike before, you know the whole country helped us out and this case everybody is in the same boat so we just don’t have the resources for that,” Greene said.

The food bank is burning through their cash having to buy record levels of food to keep up with the demand.

Greene said some closed restaurants are doing their part.

“So we are able to get a lot of donated produce and we’re trying to shift our distribution models to be able to be really heavy in the distribution of produce,” he said.

Like so many others, the food bank is adapting to a new normal as best they can.

Besides food, the food bank is always accepting volunteers and cash donations.

To donate, click here.

