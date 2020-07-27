Houston Food Bank needs volunteers to help handle demand during COVID-19 pandemic

The Houston Food Bank is not sure what August will bring with unemployment benefits in question and the start of school.

HOUSTON — Many families have struggled to put food on the tables during the COVID-19 pandemic. August lingers with the future of unemployment benefits looking cloudy and school about to start, meaning it could be an even more demanding time for the Houston Food Bank.

“Right now, August is a very undecided month, we don't know how hard August is going to be," Houston Food Bank President Brian Greene said.

Greene said, at one point during the pandemic, the Houston Food Bank was distributing around 1 million pounds of food per day. Now, he said it’s down to around 800,000 pounds a day.

“The economy is getting better, and that is ultimately going to be our solution for not having to do as much," Greene said.

What the Houston Food Bank really needs is labor help. It has been hiring, but the supply of volunteers has gone way down.

"Many corporations, for instance, are not allowing their staff members to volunteer unless they can volunteer from home because they feel people are at enough risk as it is," Greene said.

The Houston Food Bank has been doing all it can to keep volunteers safe. It has even rented more buildings to keep them separated. It’s also come up with other ways for people to volunteer. Go to their website if you’re interested.

