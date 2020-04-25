Houston Food Bank, HISD holding mass food distribution at NRG Saturday

They expect to distribute 5,000 packages of food to families in need.

HOUSTON — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on April 18.

The Houston Food Bank is partnering with the Houston Independent School District for a second mass food distribution Saturday at NRG.

The site in the NRG yellow lot will be open from 4 to 7 p.m.

They expect to distribute 5,000 packages of food to families in need -- each weighing 80 to 100 pounds. That’s the equivalent of roughly half a million pounds of food.

HISD’s first mass community distribution was held last Saturday and distributed more than 280,000 pounds of food to 4,256 cars and 450 families on foot.

“Many of our families were already food insecure, and this pandemic has done nothing but intensify that issue,” said HISD Interim Superintendent Grenita Lathan, who attended the first massive food distribution. “These are unprecedented times, but one thing is clear — our families need help, and we’re going to be there for them.”

The Saturday distribution is specifically created to accommodate Houston’s working families, many of whom are unable to visit HISD-sponsored distribution sites during the week.

“Schools are more than just centers for education, they are the heart of every community, with strong connections and relationships with students and families,” Houston Food Bank President and CEO Brian Greene said. “Houston Food Bank is working with HISD to supplement their efforts to ensure children who rely on school meals are still receiving access to nutritious food during this unprecedented time.”

Workers will place the food in vehicles' trunks to minimize contact.

Those who walk to the site must adhere to strict social distancing guidelines.

There are no forms to fill out.

To ensure families are served efficiently, the public is asked to not impede the flow of traffic.