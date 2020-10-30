Houston firefighters brave the cold in El Paso to help COVID-19 patients

The Houston Fire Department posted to Twitter photos of firefighters helping dozens of COVID patients in El Paso.

HOUSTON — There are not enough "THANK YOUs" in the world we can give to our first responders -- specifically our first responders here in Houston.

*EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video is about the 2-week shutdown in El Paso due to the surge in COVID cases*

The Houston Fire Department posted to Twitter photos of firefighters enduring the cold temperatures, helping dozens of COVID patients in EL Paso using mobile medical units that were deployed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Your Houston firefighters are braving not only CoVid-19, but the bitter cold on the night shift in El Paso. They have seen dozens of patients in the Mobile Medical Unit that was deployed by Gov. Abbott. @FireChiefofHFD pic.twitter.com/OnmjWWk281 — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) October 30, 2020

The mobile medical units are being used to free up hospital beds in the area for COVID-19 patients.

A recent study released by the University of Texas shows the El Paso area could run out of hospital beds by Nov. 8.

As of Sunday, El Paso county health officials reported 772 new coronavirus cases, a day after a record 1,216 new cases were reported, making up more than 20 percent of the 3,793 new cases reported statewide. That brought the total cases since the pandemic first hit Texas to 862,375.

El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has placed the city under a two-week shutdown of non-essential activities after medical resources were overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.

“Our hospitals are at capacity, our medical professionals are overwhelmed, and if we don’t respond we will see unprecedented levels of death,” said Samaniego, the county's top elected official.

Among the non-essential services ordered to be closed are tattoo, hair and nail salons, as well as gyms and in-person dining. He also appealed to residents to avoid all non-essential activities. Grocery and drug stores, funeral homes, health care services and government activities were among the activities deemed essential.