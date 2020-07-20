Houston firefighters complain about delays in being notified of COVID-19 exposure

Some firefighters are saying that they aren't being notified quick enough, putting themselves and their family members at a greater risk.

HOUSTON — Some Houston Fire Department members are complaining to union officials that the department is taking a week or longer to notify them if they were potentially exposed to COVID-19.

First responders often don’t know the COVID-19 status of patients they treat while they're at scenes. Local hospitals later confirm cases and notify city health officials. From there, timely notifications are supposed to be made to any HFD employee who had contact with the citizen who tested positive.

But the Houston Professional Firefighters Association said it’s received complaints about a lag in some cases.

“There was anywhere between a seven and 10-day delay,” said HPFFA President Patrick “Marty” Lancton.

Lancton said any delays in exposure notification puts many others at risk, from other crew members to employee families and the general public. Two HFD emergency medical technicians sent KHOU 11 Investigates text messages detailing their concerns.

One wrote, “during that time I worked several overtimes … at three different fire stations.”

Another wrote he, “potentially infected my crew and family in the time it took HFD to notify its members.”

Lancton said the union notified HFD’s administration about the issue months ago and was told it had been handled.

“There is a problem with the process and procedure and it has got to get fixed and streamlined,” Lancton said. “The City of Houston has no excuses not to provide the proper resources so that this delay does not happen.”

An HFD spokesperson said the delay is on the front end in receiving information from outside agencies. He said the department has to wait for batch information from the health department and hospitals regarding infection cases.

“What I can tell you is anybody that needed to be quarantined, or needed to get that notification, is getting that as soon as we get that information and sift through that data,” HFD Chief Samuel Pena said. “It’s almost an immediate notification for our members.”

Lancton said Pena and his command staff are blaming everybody else rather than looking within.

“They’re pointing to an imaginary red tape for not informing firefighters whether they’re testing positive for line-of-duty COVID-19,” Lancton said.

