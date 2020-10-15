Early voting location in SE Houston temporarily closed due to clerk's positive COVID-19 test

Iglesia Una Luz En Tu Camino on Howard closed for one hour Thursday for deep-cleaning.

HOUSTON — An early voting location was closed temporarily Thursday after a clerk there reported a positive coronavirus test, Elizabeth Lewis, with Harris County Votes, confirmed.

A clerk at the Iglesia Una Luz En Tu Camino, at 9045 Howard Drive in southeast Houston near Hobby Airport, had not been feeling well and decided to get a COVID-19 test, which came back positive, Lewis said. The clerk told the polling site's election judge.

Lewis said all of the clerks -- who had been getting temperature checks every day at the polling location -- are now under a 14-day quarantine and will not be allowed to come back until they get a negative coronavirus test after the quarantine period.

The location was closed for about an hour Thursday to be deep-cleaned, and reserve polling clerks were brought in.

Election officials are waiting word from Harris Health on whether any voters who were at the location Tuesday or Wednesday need to be contacted or need to take a COVID-19 test.