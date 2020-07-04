HOUSTON — Doctors, nurses and other healthcare heroes are risking their lives each day to save COVID-19 patients.

They are also dealing with shortages of the vital masks and other PPEs they need to stay safe.

As the number of cases continues to grow and hospital beds fill up, they, like doctors in Italy and other countries, may face the gut-wrenching decisions of which critical patients get the ventilators.

That’s why they’re pleading with the public now to stay home to help stop the spread.

Dr. Phuong Nguyen with Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital came up with a unique way to get that message across: He wrote a song, formed a band and recruited other Memorial Hermann and UT Health doctors to sing it on Zoom.

“Stayed up late, stayed up all night. Fighting hard, fighting this fight,” the song goes. “Don’t you know we’re running out of time.”

Nguyen, a pediatric plastic surgeon, is the lead singer for the makeshift band.

The song is called “Stay at Home, Helped a Doctor.”

It’s worth a listen.

And if you have PPE to donate, go to this website.

RELATED: New data suggests staying home, social distancing is saving lives

RELATED: Woman who spent days on a ventilator after COVID-19 diagnosis returns home

RELATED: Texas Children's Hospital employees to receive special $500 stipend

RELATED: Family hopeful hydroxychloroquine will help Texas City grandmother recover from COVID-19