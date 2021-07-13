Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 identified in Houston

Houston Methodist has found three cases of the Delta Plus variant in its patients.

HOUSTON — The Delta Plus COVID-19 variant has been identified in Houston.

Delta Plus is a mutation of the Delta variant which is already causing trouble across the country.

Doctors in India put out a warning saying this variant of concern may be more contagious and cause more severe illness.

On July 7, Houston Methodist reported the number of Delta variant COVID-19 cases at its hospitals had nearly doubled over the last week and was six times higher than in May, according to hospital officials. This week, Houston Methodist said the Delta variant now makes up 58 percent of COVID cases among its patients.