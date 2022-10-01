Houston's COVID-19 positivity rate reaches 38%, breaking another record since start of pandemic

An average of 13,555 people are testing positive, per day, in the Texas Medical Center, according to its dashboard.

Houston's COVID-19 positivity rate has once again reached an all-time high.

Over the weekend, the Houston Health Department reported the latest COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 38% — the highest it's been since the start of the pandemic.

This means just over 1 in every 3 people who are getting tested are testing positive for the virus. And this doesn't include people who are using at-home tests.

Last week, Houston's COVID positivity rate was at 30%.

The dramatic rise in cases and hospitalizations is prompting county leaders to raise the COVID-19 threat level to its highest level since the pandemic began.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is expected to raise the threat level to "red" Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. You can stream the announcement live on our website or on the KHOU 11 YouTube page.

Just last month, Hidalgo raised the threat level to "orange," the second-highest, due to the rise in positive cases.

Breaking down the latest COVID numbers in Houston

An average of 13,555 people are testing positive, per day, in the Texas Medical Center, according to its dashboard. Daily new cases peaked at 4,892 cases, per day, during the delta surge.

An average of 497 people are being admitted to hospitals in the TMC, per day, with COVID. The peak during the delta surge was 390 patients per day.

ICU's at TMC still appear to be at manageable levels. Phase 1 capacity is 94% full. About 28% of ICU patients have COVID-19.

Texas Children's Hospital reports more than 75 kids hospitalized with COVID-19. Including adult patients, they have more than 100 COVID-19 patients.

Houston Methodist reports about 800 COVID patients at their hospital.

COVID-19 testing locations in Houston

There are five mega COVID-19 testing sites in Houston:

Delmar Stadium (2020 Magnum Rd.)

Butler Stadium (13755 S Main St.)

Minute Maid Park, Lot C (610 St. Emanuel St.)

Kingwood Community Center (4102 Rustic Woods Dr.)

Original Dave & Buster's (6010 Richmond Avenue)