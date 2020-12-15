More COVID vaccines arriving at Houston hospitals today.

The first shipment arrived yesterday to MD Anderson. More hospitals are getting shipments today.

HOUSTON — We’re getting a better idea of when some of the COVID vaccine shipments will be delivered and administered and who will be among the first to get them.

M.D. Anderson has already received the first Houston shipment. They got it Monday morning and will start to administer it on Wednesday. The first vaccines will go to healthcare workers who are caring patients with highly immune-compromised patients and those at risk of occupational exposure.

Other hospitals -- including Houston Methodist, UTMB and Memorial Hermann -- should be getting shipments in by Tuesday and expect to start administering shortly thereafter.

Dr. Marc Boom with @MethodistHosp:

Around 5,000 doses of the COVID vaccine will arrive tomorrow. The plan is to administer a few hundred shots soon after. Each person has to stay for observation for at least 15 minutes after. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/Y9zYuIkUb8 — Stephanie Whitfield (@KHOUStephanie) December 14, 2020

Here are the facilities that received doses on Monday, according to the state:

Wellness 360 (UTHealth San Antonio), San Antonio

Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Dallas

UTHealth Austin Dell Medical School, Austin

MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston

The facilities that will get them on Tuesday:

Texas Tech University Health Science Center Amarillo

Christus Spohn Health System Shoreline, Corpus Christi

Parkland Hospital, Dallas

UT Southwestern, Dallas

Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, Edinburg

UT Health RGV Edinburg

University Medical Center El Paso

Texas Health Resources Medical Support, Fort Worth

University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital, Galveston

Texas Children's Hospital Main, Houston

LBJ Hospital, Houston

CHI St. Luke's Health, Houston

Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center, Houston

Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston

Ben Taub General Hospital, Houston

Convenant Medical Center, Lubbock

Shannon Pharmacy, San Angelo

Baylor Scott and White Medical Center, Temple

UT Health Science Center Tyler

Some big highlights from Monday morning’s news conference – Dr. Marc Boom with Houston Methodist says they hope to start administering the vaccine to high-risk patients by New Year’s. Age will be a factor. Patients with kidney disease, cancer and heart disease will be prioritized.

Dr. Boom said front line workers have been invited to get their vaccination and many have. They’ve also invited tier 2 and 3 healthcare workers to get on the list.