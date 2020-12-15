More COVID vaccines arriving at Houston hospitals today.

HOUSTON — We’re getting a better idea of when some of the COVID vaccine shipments will be delivered and administered and who will be among the first to get them.
M.D. Anderson has already received the first Houston shipment. They got it Monday morning and will start to administer it on Wednesday. The first vaccines will go to healthcare workers who are caring patients with highly immune-compromised patients and those at risk of occupational exposure.
Other hospitals -- including Houston Methodist, UTMB and Memorial Hermann -- should be getting shipments in by Tuesday and expect to start administering shortly thereafter.
Here are the facilities that received doses on Monday, according to the state:
- Wellness 360 (UTHealth San Antonio), San Antonio
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Dallas
- UTHealth Austin Dell Medical School, Austin
- MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston
The facilities that will get them on Tuesday:
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center Amarillo
- Christus Spohn Health System Shoreline, Corpus Christi
- Parkland Hospital, Dallas
- UT Southwestern, Dallas
- Doctors Hospital at Renaissance, Edinburg
- UT Health RGV Edinburg
- University Medical Center El Paso
- Texas Health Resources Medical Support, Fort Worth
- University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital, Galveston
- Texas Children's Hospital Main, Houston
- LBJ Hospital, Houston
- CHI St. Luke's Health, Houston
- Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center, Houston
- Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston
- Ben Taub General Hospital, Houston
- Convenant Medical Center, Lubbock
- Shannon Pharmacy, San Angelo
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center, Temple
- UT Health Science Center Tyler
Some big highlights from Monday morning’s news conference – Dr. Marc Boom with Houston Methodist says they hope to start administering the vaccine to high-risk patients by New Year’s. Age will be a factor. Patients with kidney disease, cancer and heart disease will be prioritized.
Dr. Boom said front line workers have been invited to get their vaccination and many have. They’ve also invited tier 2 and 3 healthcare workers to get on the list.
People getting the vaccines will need to hang around for 15 minutes to be observed.