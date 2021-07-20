'We're seeing the beginning of a fourth wave of this pandemic' | Texas Medical Center leaders report big jumps in hospitalizations

Both Houston Methodist and Memorial Hermann are reporting big jumps in hospitalizations since the 4th of July holiday.

HOUSTON — Health leaders in the Texas Medical Center say we are clearly seeing a fourth surge in COVID-19 cases.

Both Houston Methodist and Memorial Hermann are reporting big jumps in hospitalizations since the 4th of July holiday.

Nearly all new cases and hospitalizations are among people who are not vaccinated, according to health leaders.

With about half of the population in Harris County in that category, doctors say what we’re seeing now is both predictable and preventable.

Let’s talk about Memorial Hermann first.

A few weeks ago, they were down to 100 patients with COVID-19 across all 13 hospitals in their system. Now they have 270 patients.

The same trend is happening across the Texas Medical Center.

“In the Texas Medical Center, hospitalizations are up 90% over that same period. Positivity rate is now climbing to 6 percent,” said Bill Mckeon, Texas Medical Center CEO. “We’re clearly seeing the beginning of the fourth wave of this pandemic, which is alarming at best.”

The CEO of the Texas Medical Center led a press conference with other health leaders Tuesday to talk about what they’re calling a fourth surge.

The big message is for people to get vaccinated.

There have been some breakthrough cases where people get COVID even after getting the vaccine, but that’s pretty rare.

Doctors say the shots are very effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths.

Houston Methodist told KHOU 11 on Monday they identified the first case of the Lambda variant in Houston.

The Lambda variant was first identified in Peru, and it quickly became dominant there.

It may be a more contagious variant, just like the Delta, but it’s pretty new and being researched, so doctors don’t know how big of an impact it’ll have in Houston yet.