'Don't guess, take the test' | Testing remains a priority amid COVID-19 surge

High 'positivity rate' is a concern for health officials.

HOUSTON, Texas — Local leaders say testing has been the foundation of their COVID-19 response.

And the latest test results have not been good. But they say even more testing is required to know the true scope of the pandemic.

"We have seen an increased demand in testing, which means that people really want to get tested, which is a great thing,” said Harris Co. Public Health Director Umair Shah, MD.

Shah said increased testing means more positive cases. But what’s known as the “positivity rate” is what really has them worried.

That’s the ratio of positive cases to the number of tests conducted.

It exceeded 11% this week statewide.

That's nearly double the ideal level and the highest point since reopening began.

"So, that means that it’s not just about that you have increased tests in the community, it’s really that we have increased transmission in the community,” said Shah.

RELATED

Access to testing, which has been challenging from the beginning, is now available at dozens of sites across the county.

Some of them require appointments and others that do not.

Tests are also available at private doctor’s offices and clinics.

And the federal government announced Friday that its testing support in Texas would be extended.

"Obviously, if somebody has symptoms, that’s the highest priority," said Shah. "If somebody doesn’t have symptoms, but they feel they’ve been exposed to somebody or they’ve been out and about.. that’s then the next priority.”

Shah said it’s important to remember that asymptomatic people remain a danger if untested.

"We’ve said “don’t guess, take the test," said Dr. Shah. "We want people to know what they’re status is.”

Turnaround continues to be an issue for more accurate test kits.

And anyone suspected of being positive or experiencing symptoms should still self-quarantine while awaiting results.