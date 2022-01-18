COVID-19 may be declining in Houston, but pediatric hospitalizations remain at a record high

Dr. Jim Versalovic with Texas Children's Hospital says the number of kids hospitalized with COVID is up this week to more than 80 pediatric hospitalizations.

HOUSTON — COVID-19 numbers in the Texas Medical Center are finally moving in the right direction. Hospitalizations, the number of new cases, and the positivity rate are all down this week.

However, it’s taking longer for things to improve at Texas Children’s Hospital.

Dr. Jim Versalovic says the number of kids hospitalized with COVID is up this week to more than 80 pediatric hospitalizations. The number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 peaked at around 65 inpatients during the delta surge.

Dr. Versalovic says the reason pediatric hospitalizations are lagging is that 75% of children in Houston aren’t vaccinated, while most adults are.

“We’re still in the peak phase of this surge. We just have to hold on for a few more weeks. I do see light at the end of this tunnel,” he said.

Wastewater testing done by the Houston Health Department has been the earliest indicator of what’s happening with the virus in Houston. The amount of COVID-19 in the city’s wastewater has dropped significantly, but the virus was present in 60% of the Houston schools tested last week.