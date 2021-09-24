Here's where you can get a COVID booster shot in Houston if you're eligible

Millions of people are now eligible for a COVID booster shot.

HOUSTON — On Thursday, CDC Director Rachel Walensky overruled an advisory committee, and allowed workers considered ‘high-risk’ to be eligible to get a Pfizer COVID booster shot. That includes healthcare workers, teachers, day care staff, grocery workers and emergency responders.

People 65 and older and adults 18 and older with underlying health conditions had already been eligible.

Right now, the booster is only available for the Pfizer vaccine and you must have had your first dose of two doses of Pfizer six months ago Here is more about the eligibility.

With millions of people now eligible for the booster, we’re seeing it offered around the Houston area. Below is more information about boosters and scheduling options.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 27, you can go to any of the Memorial Hermann Hospital walk-in clinics to receive a booster if you’re eligible. Just make sure you have your COVID vaccination card with you.

Memorial Hermann is also partnering with Humble ISD for a free vaccination clinic at Ross S. Sterling Middle School at 1131 Wilson Road in Humble, Saturday, Sept. 25, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Pfizer booster will be available to those eligible.

You can also schedule a booster at Houston Methodist. Here’s where to book that appointment.

Those eligible can also get their COVID booster at certain CVS Pharmacy location. That started Friday, Sept. 24. You can make an appointment at CVS.com. And Walgreens will begin taking appointments on Saturday, September 25. More info is available on the Walgreens.com website.

CDC recommendations for booster shots

Below is verbatim from the CDC website, when it comes to COVID booster shots.