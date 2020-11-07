Federal help is on the way for Houston hospitals

Federal assistance is coming to Houston Monday to help at Houston hospitals.

HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott announced additional federal resources have been activated and are being sent to the Houston region to help in the fight against COVID-19.

An Urban Area Medical Task Force from the U.S. Department of Defense will arrive in the region on Monday and a Disaster Medical Assistance Team from U.S. Health and Human Services has been deployed.

They will assist in Houston hospitals.

These resources add to an Urban Area Medical Task Force that just began operating in Bexar County as well as seven federal assessment teams operating in Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, McAllen, Laredo and El Paso this past week.

The governor continues daily collaboration with Texas' federal partners to expand resources for any regions to respond to COVID-19.

“Texas is grateful to the federal government as well as the President and Vice President for working swiftly to provide additional resources to the state as we work to mitigate COVID-19 and care for our fellow Texans,” Abbott said. “We will continue to work with our local and federal partners to ensure all resources and needs are met throughout the state.”

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story indicated the Department of Defense task force would be sent to set up a field hospital in Houston. That information is incorrect. We regret the error.