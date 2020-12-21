Mayor Turner gives update on COVID-19 response, vaccine | Stream at 3 p.m.

Monday’s press conference comes on the same day the second COVID-19 vaccine is being distributed and administered across the country.

HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner will provide an update on the city’s response to COVID-19 Monday afternoon.

The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m.

The much-needed shots were being given out on Monday, just three days after the Food and Drug Administration authorized their emergency rollout.

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the chief science adviser to the federal government's vaccine distribution effort, said on CNN's “State of the Union” that nearly 8 million doses will be distributed Monday, about 5.9 million of the Moderna vaccine and 2 million of the vaccine from Pfizer Inc.

An expert committee put people 75 and older and essential workers like firefighters, teachers and grocery store workers next in line for COVID-19 shots as a second vaccine began rolling out Sunday to hospitals, a desperately needed boost as the nation works to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control.

Public health experts say the shots — and others in the pipeline — are the only way to stop a virus that has been spreading wildly. Nationwide, more than 219,000 people per day on average test positive for the virus, which has killed over 316,000 in the U.S. and nearly 1.7 million worldwide.