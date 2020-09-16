Mayor Turner to give COVID-19 update | Stream live at 3 p.m.

The mayor will also announced a major anti-littering campaign focusing on improperly discarded masks, gloves, sanitizer wipes and other trash.

HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner will provide an update on the COVID-19 response Wednesday afternoon.

The press conference, which is scheduled for 3 p.m., will be stream in the player above and on KHOU 11’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and Twitter/Periscope account.

The mayor will also announced a major anti-littering campaign focusing on improperly discarded masks, gloves, sanitizer wipes and other trash during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayor will be joined by Vice Mayor Pro-Tem Martha Castex-Tatum, Keep Houston Beautiful, representatives from COH Houston Trash, Parks, Neighborhoods, Houston First and community members.

On Tuesday, the mayor reported 325 new cases of COVID-19, bringing Houston’s total to 69,567. There were also 12 newly reported deaths, bringing the city’s total number to 982.