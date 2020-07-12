Mayor Turner provides update on Houston positivity rate | Stream at 2:30 p.m.

The mayor will also discuss the city and Comcast partnering on two programs.

HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner will provide an update on the City of Houston's COVID-19 positivity rate at a news briefing Monday afternoon.

The briefing is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

The mayor will also discuss the city and Comcast partnering on two programs.

"Lift Zones" will help provide low-income students with a safe, clean space to participate in distance learning during the day or do homework before or after school and an Internet Voucher Program for low-income Houstonians made possible by CARES Act Funding.

The mayor will be joined by Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Persee and Melinda Little, director of Comcast Government Affairs.

On Sunday, infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Hotez said if you leave your home, it's critical you wear a mask. On Sunday, Harris County and Houston reported a combined 2,338 new cases nearly breaking another single-day record.

The Houston area is responsible for more than 25% of Texas' 8,436 new cases reported Sunday. What's even more troubling is that the City of Houston has now eclipsed 100,000 COVID-19 infections.

"We already have a surge," Hotez said. "If you look at the numbers in Texas and nationally we're in a dire situation."

Nearly 9,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas alone.

"People are coming in sicker than they were in the past," Hotez said. "That gives me a lot of concern that people aren't taking this seriously."

Hotez said things will get worse before they get better.

"This is going to be a very grim next couple months, unfortunately," Hotez said. "These next two months is when the loss of life will be at its maximum."

The virus could kill 10,000 to 15,000 more Texans could be dead by Feb. 1 so Hotez and other public health officials are urging folks to not let their guard down as a new week begins.