Mayor Turner gives update on COVID-19 response | Stream at 3 p.m.

COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the country as we head into the winter months.

HOUSTON — Mayor Sylvester Turner is scheduled to hold a press conference Monday afternoon to give an update on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. Turner will be joined by Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Persse.

The press conference can be streamed in the player above and on KHOU 11’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

As of Monday morning, more than 862,000 Texans tested have positive for the virus, and it's blamed for 17,000 deaths in the state.

COVID-19 surge in El Paso

In El Paso, the case count is growing so quickly crews are setting up overflow tents to treat as many people as they can.

On Sunday, the city reported more than 1,500 cases.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the state will open a new COVID-19 facility at the city's convention and performing arts center. He also asked to be able to move COVID-negative patients to the hospital on Fort Bliss.

A new curfew is also in effect in El Paso as the ICUs fill up there.