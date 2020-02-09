Mayor Turner gives COVID-19 update | Stream at 3 p.m.

Houston Health Department to announce testing survey to understand how many people in the city were previously infected with the coronavirus.

Mayor Sylvester Turner will give an update on COVID-19 response and is expected to announce a testing survey from the Houston Health Department.

The press conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be live streamed in the player above and on KHOU 11’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and Twitter/Periscope account.

The HHD said it will use the survey to understand how many people in the city were previously infected with the coronavirus.