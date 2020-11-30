Health officials urge everyone to get tested for COVID following Thanksgiving holiday

Symptoms can take up to 14 days to show up, and around 40% of people with COVID-19 don’t show any symptoms.

HOUSTON — With the holiday weekend over, health officials are urging everyone to get tested, especially if you spent time with friends and family.

“We’re concerned,” Dr. Sherri Onyiego, director of Nutrition and Chronic Disease Prevention for Harris County Public Health, said.

She recommends waiting five days after possible exposure to get tested.

“Testing too soon, as you pointed out, could certainly lead to false negatives and individuals could in error take that negative result and potentially go and infect others unknowingly,” Dr. Onyiego said.

Dr. Onyiego recommends avoiding other people as much as possible before the test and while waiting on your results.

“Thanksgiving of course. I didn’t see too many people,” Joel Reyes said.

Still Reyes came to one of Harris County’s many free testing sites on Monday.

“With all this going on, I’d rather be sure more than anything,” he said. “Just wanna be safe.”

County sites use the swabs believed to be the most accurate. You will typically get results between 24 to 72 hours.

You can make an appointment on their website or through their call center.

The City of Houston has a similar system.