Mayor Turner to announce results of antibody survey in Houston neighborhoods

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will reveal results Monday of a door-to-door COVID-19 survey that began in early September.

During phase one of the survey, residents chosen at random were asked to voluntarily give a blood sample to test for the COVID-19 antibody. Antibodies are proteins that show up if someone's had the virus in the past.

The purpose of the door-to-door survey was to figure out roughly how many people have been infected with COVID-19 without knowing it.

About 40% of people who get the virus have very mild symptoms or no symptoms at all, according to City of Houston Health Director Dr. David Persse.

"This may give us a different view of things, where neighborhoods may have been more severely impacted than we previously recognized, and so we'll redirect our efforts there,” Dr. Persse explained during a Sept. 2 press conference.

"If anybody was positive, we will go back and test them in January if they agree to be tested,” Survey Co-Director Dr. Loren Hopkins said.

They’ll also do another random sample in January for phase two of the program.

“If we knock on your door, I strongly encourage you and your loved ones to participate in this important survey,” Turner said. “The data you provide by participating will help inform strategies to mitigate the effects of COVID-19.”

