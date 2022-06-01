Which Houston area counties are seeing COVID-19 spread the fastest?

In the 20 counties that make up the greater Houston region, an average of 11,582 people are testing positive each day.

COVID-19 cases are exploding everywhere.

The virus seems to be spreading fastest down in Galveston County. KHOU analysis found new cases in Galveston County have grown from 41 people a day on December 15 to 657 new positive tests per day January 5. That’s a 1,513% increase in three weeks.

“If you look at the line on our website, it's straight up," said Dr. Philip Keiser with the Galveston County Health District. "It’s like a rocket in flight. The numbers are dwarfing anything we’ve ever seen before."

Although cases are growing fastest in Galveston County, the overall number of people getting sick is even higher in other counties.

An average of 1,160 people are testing positive per day in Montgomery County. That’s up 814% since December 15.

Harris, Brazoria, and Fort Bend Counties have seen over 1,000% growth in the last three weeks.

“The hospitals are worried. Not so much they don’t have beds, but because they don’t have enough staff since staff is out sick,” said Dr. Keiser.