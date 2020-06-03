HOUSTON — KHOU is following the very latest when it comes to the coronavirus. The Houston area has three cases -- one in Ft. Bend County is a presumptive positive case and two in northwest Harris County are confirmed.

Schools and businesses are taking precaution to keep the COVID-19 from spreading. Below are headlines from the coronavirus today.

5 p.m.: Houston-area coronavirus patients traveled together to Egypt

Two people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Harris County and the person who tested "presumptive positive" in Fort Bend County all recently traveled to Egypt. They were a part of a larger group of people who went on the trip. One of those on the trip is a Rice University employee who had been under self-quarantine.

4 p.m. Stafford city leaders discuss Fort Bend presumptive positive coronavirus case

On Wednesday, Fort Bend County announced a 'presumptive positive' case. On Thursday, Stafford Mayor Leonard Scarcella discussed more detail about the case.

3:30 p.m. Klein ISD makes takes additional steps to keep students and staff safe

The Klein Independent School District is moving to a Level 2 response to the coronavirus threat after reports of the first cases in Harris County. The district was operating at a Level 1, but after discussion with Harris County health officials, they decided to bump up the response level.

3 p.m. Pearland ISD makes changes to attendance policies due to coronavirus

With the spread of coronavirus, Pearland ISD is making changes to its attendance policy for the rest of the school year. Administrators notified parents and students that the district will suspend perfect attendance rules for the rest of the school year. Students will be recognized for perfect attendance if they didn’t miss a day from the August 15 through March 2.

2:45 p.m.: Harris County announces two confirmed coronavirus cases

The county sent out a release, saying the first two coronavirus cases in the county had been confirmed.

1 p.m. Fort Bend County closely watching 'presumptive positive' coronavirus case

Fort Bend ISD administrators want to ensure parents that they’re aware of the presumptive positive case of COVID-19 recently confirmed by the county health department. The district is closely monitoring the situation and plans to adhere to all school guidelines regarding the virus, according to a statement posted T hursday to the district website.

RELATED: What's a 'presumptive positive' coronavirus test?

RELATED: This interactive map shows all reported coronavirus cases in the world