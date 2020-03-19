HOUSTON — To help fight the spread of coronavirus, testing sites are popping up around the Houston area. Below we're keeping a list of those sites.

This site is only for people who are already exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus. It will be at the United Memorial Medical Center at 510 W Tidwell Road in Houston.

The COVID-19 testing will be done:

Thursday, March 19: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Next week, Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Legacy Community Health has tents outside the following locations for the screening:

Legacy Fifth Ward, 3811 Lyons Ave.

Legacy Montrose, 1415 California St.

Legacy Southwest, 6441 High Star Dr

Legacy asks that you please call (832) 548-5226 first with any questions before arriving.

The screening is free, but testing for those who need it is on a sliding fee scale. The fee is for people without insurance and is based on the ability to pay.

Private drive-through clinics are getting a lot of business with a turnaround of four days. The testing process is detailed on the My Family Doctor clinic’s website.

First, you fill out a questionnaire and pay $25 for a consultation with a doctor. Then the doctor decides if you should get a test.

If the doctor determines you can get a test, you pay $150. Nasal swabs are collected and the test is sent off to a lab.

The clinic only accepts cash; however, its website says it will try to bill your insurance.

RELATED: Houstonians line up for drive-through COVID-19 tests offered at private clinic

RELATED: Free coronavirus testing begins Thursday in Houston

RELATED: Need a job? These stores are hiring right now

RELATED: Some Texas restaurants can now deliver alcohol during coronavirus closures

We still don't know where and when the Houston and Harris County public sites will be. As soon as we have that, we'll add to this list.